The National Automobile Museum (NAM) has partnered with local business Racemasters, Inc. and AFX Racing to bring slot cars to the Museum.
Visitors will now be able to race HO scale slot cars on a new AFX racetrack set up in Gallery Two.
The main attraction is the custom-designed AFX racetrack made with 120 running feet of track, three story spirals, banked curves and more.
The track was brought to life by designer Shannon Balasz and Racemasters’ own Lonnie Byington.
The new racetrack will be introduced to the public with a special grand opening ceremony on Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m.
The Museum will also offer free admission to anyone who arrives between 9:30 and 10 to attend the grand opening.
Visitors will have the chance to race on the track, enter to win their own AFX track and visit the rest of the Museum.
“I’m excited to join the impressive display of automobiles right in my own backyard,” said President and CEO of Racemasters, Inc. Steve Russell. “As a Reno-based company, it’s important to have a local place to send customers, and car fans can now purchase AFX products at the Museum Store while enjoying the amazing exhibits the museum has to offer.”
"As a kid, I wished for an AFX race track set every Christmas but was disappointed each year,” said Phil MacDougall, NAM's president and executive director. “I finally received one for Christmas when I was 22 years old, and I still own it today."
The museum is located at 1 Museum Drive, Reno and you can find more information at automuseum.org