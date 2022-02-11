Looking for something memorable to do to celebrate Valentine's Day? The National Automobile Museum is offering a free picture taken by a professional photographer on the Museum's 1930s Street this Saturday.
In 1945 when news of the impending end of WWII reached American shores, the US erupted with jubilation. In Times Square, military officers and pedestrians alike were swept up in the moment. Alfred Eisenstaedt's once-in-a-lifetime candid shot, taken for Life magazine, captured a black-and-white moment of euphoria and celebration. It has become an icon of American history.
In honor of Valentine's Day, visitors to the Museum this Saturday, February 12th, will be able to recreate this iconic image with their significant other.
Professional photographers Chris M. and Alli Stanton of Stills & Motion Picture will be taking photographs on the Museum's 1930s Street from 12 to 2 pm.
Photos are free with paid Museum admission or membership.