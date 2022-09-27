Trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross of Nevada have deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues to threaten the area.
Just yesterday, September 26, more than 500 trained disaster volunteers from the American Red Cross deployed to Florida as Hurricane Ian threatens the area. When disasters like this are approaching, officials say it's all hands-on deck.
The American Red Cross volunteers, not only from all across the country, but also here in Nevada have been out there for several days. Mary Powell, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada explains what they’ve done so far, "We've prepositioned supplies to care for as much as 60,000 people that may be needing sheltering after the storm comes in."
She also mentions that they have 54 response vehicles all from the American Red Cross on their way to Florida right now. The emergency vehicles also have the capability of serving meals to those who find themselves without food or shelter.
“The American Red Cross and our partners are working to be ready when and if people need to evacuate the area,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “We have supplies and workers in place to make sure everyone impacted by the storm has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support, and comfort in the face of this potentially devastating storm.”
American Red Cross volunteers also provide crucial supplies such as pallets of water, meals and disaster clean up kits.
Hurricane Ian is already putting Florida through high winds and concerning storm surges along the coast. Powell adds "There's a lot of different ways that this storm can cause damage and we really are preparing for the worst."
She says the storm isn’t moving very fast, which means it could last for several days. "A lot of rainfall could happen in that time, so it's not just the coastal areas, but even fresh water flooding is a concern for areas that are more inland."
Among the Nevada volunteers and preparing for mass care, sheltering, and relief efforts in Florida is Reno resident Cherie Reisinger; Pahrump resident Dene Shaver; Las Vegas residents Kathleen Palley and William Jacob; and Northern Nevada resident James Wright.
“They will join other Red Crossers who are coordinating with community and government partners to ensure residents have the help they may need if the storm hits the area,” Ruster said. “When the disaster call goes out, our dedicated Nevada team members never hesitate. We should all be proud of them.”
Crucial supplies such as pallets of water, meals, and disaster cleanup kits are being brought in for the relief effort, Ruster said.
Florida is now their 3rd large scale operation just in the last month. Not only does the American Red Cross help people through disaster, they also stick around to help with recovery.
If you would like to make a donation to the American Red Cross you can call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.