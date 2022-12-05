(December 5, 2022) U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) joined Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH), James Risch (R-ID), and Marco Rubio (R-FL) in introducing the Human Trafficking Prevention Act.
The bipartisan legislation aims to prevent human trafficking by requiring the posting of the national human trafficking hotline in the restrooms of all U.S. planes, busses, and trains, as well as airports, bus stations, and rail stations.
The companion to this bill, which the House passed on a bipartisan basis in July, was introduced by Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Darrell Issa (R-CA).
“Human trafficking is a heinous crime that threatens the well-being of women, men, and children across this country and around the world,” said Senator Rosen. “The national human trafficking hotline has been a highly effective tool in helping victims, and I’m helping introduce this bipartisan legislation to ensure that it is even more visible in Nevada and nationwide.”
The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a toll-free service connecting survivors and victims of trafficking to critical support and resources. The Hotline provides both a toll-free phone line and SMS text lines available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Help is available in English, Spanish, or in more than 200 additional languages through an on-call interpreter.