The construction on the Second Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 580 is reopen as of September 2 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements.
From Aug. 8 through Sept. 2, crews were working to install landscape monuments and roadway sign foundations.
The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s Spaghetti Bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress.
Since construction launched in 2020, crews have placed 25,000 cubic yards of new concrete to create three new southbound lanes, and are working to replace or widen eight bridges.
When construction is complete at the end of 2022, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl will be restriped to provide EB I-80 with improved access to I-580.
On southbound I-580, improved ramps, additional lanes, widened shoulders and more will be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls.
For additional information, visit NDOTSpaghettiBowl.com, call the project hotline at (775) 636-4202, e-mail info@ndotspaghettibowl.com or text SBX to 797979 to sign up for text alerts.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)