Beginning May 1, drivers will see lane shifts and overnight lane closures as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a two-year project to widen and enhance two and a half miles of State Route 445 (Pyramid Highway).
The following construction will take place on sections of Pyramid Highway between Queen Way and Golden View Drive May 1 through summer 2025.
- Lanes will be slightly reduced in width and shifted through the work zone 24/7.
- To reduce impact to daytime commute traffic, all lanes will remain open during the day.
- Lanes will be reduced to one lane overnight 8 p.m.-7a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings. Southbound lane closures will take place 8 p.m.-5a.m., while lane closures on northbound Pyramid Highway will occur 9 p.m.-7a.m.
May 1 through November 2023: traffic will be shifted slightly to the east side of Pyramid Highway for construction on the west side of the roadway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway. Overnight lane closures will primarily take place on southbound Pyramid Highway, with limited northbound overnight lane closures.
November 2023 through October 2024: Traffic will then be slightly shifted to the west of the highway as crews widen and improve northbound lanes from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway. Overnight lane closures will take place on northbound Pyramid Highway.
September 2023 through December 2024: Travel lanes will also be slightly shifted between Los Altos Parkway and Golden View Drive. Overnight lane closures will take place.
Late 2024 through summer 2025: Finishing roadway paving, striping and more will take place on both directions of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.
- While the majority of delays will be brief, drivers can anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes through the work zone.
- Speed limits will be reduced to 45mph through the work zone 24/7.
- Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain available, with marked pedestrian detours in place in certain sections of the work zone.
- Access will not be available to BLM recreation area on the west side of the highway during construction.
- Periodic overnight single lane closures will take place on cross streets in the area, such as Disc Drive and Los Altos Parkway.
- Construction schedule is weather permitting and subject to change.
In April, drivers have seen periodic overnight lane closures on this section of Pyramid Highway. These lane closures have been due to utility work taking place prior to start of roadway widening.
In conjunction with Granite Construction Company, the approximately $66 million, two-year project will widen and improve the busy highway which is currently traveled by 50,000 drivers daily. The project will make the following improvements:
- Widen approximately one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway from four to six lanes.
- Reconstruct three quarters of a mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.
- Construction of a protected 10-foot wide shared use path and five-foot bike lanes from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.
- Improvements also include installation of raised medians, smart traffic signals, curb, gutter and sidewalk, bicycle lanes, screening/sound walls, as well as enhanced lighting, landscape and aesthetics and drainage infrastructure.
With as many as 50,000 vehicles traveling the highway on a daily basis, the improvements will enhance traffic mobility and safety on the heavily-traveled corridor.
The Nevada Department of Transportation project is in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) and the Federal Highway Administration, and in collaboration with Washoe County, the City of Sparks, and other regional stakeholders.
The RTC secured a $23 million federal BUILD grant to support construction. Additional phases to complete the project are included in the 2050 Regional Transportation Plan.
Project information is available by logging onto PyramidHighway.com, by calling (775) 230-7282 or texting “PYRAMID” to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for project updates.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)