NDOT will activate a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive in Spanish Springs on Monday.
The Nevada Department of Transportation says the signal will provide dedicated turns to and from Egyptian Drive and Sunset Spring Lane, including dedicated turn lanes and median islands. It will also provide signalized crosswalks across Pyramid Highway, including safer access for schoolchildren traveling to nearby schools.
Traffic has steadily increased on that portion of the highway from about 12,000 vehicles daily in 2016 to 18,400 vehicles daily in 2021.
Beginning in 2023, NDOT and the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will also widen and improve segments of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.
(NDOT contributed to this report.)