According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) March 2022 economic report, Nevada added 5,400 jobs over the month, demonstrating a constant recovery from the COVID recession in the Nevada Economy. Employment is up 120,600 since March 2021, an annual increase of 9.1 percent.
The total employment level in the state is 1,440,400. The state’s unemployment rate in March is 5.0 percent, down by 0.1 from 5.1 percent in February and down by 4.2 percentage points when compared to March 2021.
According to DETR, much of the growth in March was concentrated in the administrative and waste services industry, which added 4,200 jobs over the month; followed by the retail trade.
“I’m pleased to see that Nevada’s businesses continue to grow and that Nevadans continue to find new jobs and new opportunities. We are committed to doing all we can to connect Nevadans to job opportunities and build a stronger and more diverse economic foundation to create an economy that works for Nevada’s families” said Governor Steve Sisolak.
Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):
- Las Vegas employment increased by 1,300 jobs (0.1%) since February, and increased by 116,600 jobs (12.6%) since March 2021.
- Reno employment had an increase of 1,300 jobs (0.5%) since February, and increased by 10,700 jobs (4.4%) since March 2021.
- Carson City employment had a decrease of 100 jobs (-0.3%) since February, and increased by 1,100 jobs (3.6%) since March 2021.
Throughout the state, manufacturing has recovered at 106.5 percent, trade, transportation and utilities stand with a recovery of 103.6 percent, financial activities at 103.3 percent, and education and health services at 102.1 percent. Leisure and hospitality continue to be the most impacted industry in our State being at 89.9 percent recovery of its peak. Total nonfarm employment as of March 2022 stands at a 98.5 percent of its pre-pandemic peak.
“In March, Nevada’s labor market continues to improve. Total statewide employment moved within 10,000 jobs of its pre-pandemic peak and the private sector is just 2,600 jobs below that level. Las Vegas saw the fastest job growth in the state over the year, and Reno set a new all-time high for employment. The unemployment rate continues to decline, and claims for unemployment benefits are at multi-decade lows. The labor market is tight, wages are rising, and as Nevada’s employment recovery continues these conditions are likely to continue as well.” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.
The unemployment rate in Nevada fell over the month, declining by 0.1 percentage points down to 5.0 percent when seasonally adjusted. The non-seasonally adjusted rate decreased from 4.7 percent to 4.4 percent.
To see additional labor market data, view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards here.
(Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation)