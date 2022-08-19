The Reno branch of Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate, through their charitable division Select Cares, donated nearly 250 new life jackets Friday (August 19) to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.
This is the second year in a row Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate has donated life jackets.
“Last year, we were able to use the donated jackets to stock multiple life jacket loaner stations in Northern Nevada, as well as several giveaways,” said Game Warden Captain Brian Bowles, Boating Law Administrator for Nevada. “We are extremely appreciative to have partners like Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate helping us keep people safe on the water.”
The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) protects, restores and manages fish and wildlife, and promotes fishing, hunting, and boating safety.
You can learn more about NDOW by visiting www.ndow.org