Nevada Donor Network (NDN) is honoring two local donor heroes, Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May and Johnathan “Johnny” Douglas Mondt, during the 134th annual Rose Parade® on Jan. 2, 2023.
Their floragraphs, portraits made of floral and natural materials, will be featured on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float among other heroes from around the country who have given the gift of life.
Trooper May, who died in the line of duty, saved the lives of three people through the gift of organ donation. Mondt, who passed away in 2021 at the age of 29, was able to heal dozens through tissue donation and give the gift of sight to two individuals.
After holding floragraph finishing ceremonies with the Mondt family in Winnemucca and the May family in Henderson, NDN traveled with community partners, supporters, employees, and volunteers to help decorate the Donate Life Float in Pasadena in December. The Rose Parade® is an opportunity for NDN to celebrate Trooper May and Mondt’s lives and generous gifts, and to encourage the public to make the heroic decision to register as organ, eye and tissue donors.
In the United States, there are more than 100,000 people waiting for a life-saving transplant on the national organ transplant waiting list.
Thousands more require tissue or corneal transplants to heal or regain movement or sight.
The Donate Life Rose Parade Float brings together the nation's donation and transplant groups to communicate the unified, inspirational message of giving to tens of millions of spectators every year.
(Nevada Donor Network)