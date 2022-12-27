Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds prone areas, especially near Hawthorne, may gust to 60 mph. * WHERE...Surprise Valley California, Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...Quick Hitting Storm Thursday Followed By A Significant Storm Expected New Year's Eve Weekend... A cooler system will bring minor impacts to the area on Thursday. Snow levels will start out below valley floors during the morning hours before gradually rising ahead of the next system which will push into the region Friday. Between 4 to 8 inches of snowfall is possible along the Sierra Crest with 2 to 4 inches near Lake Tahoe level. Up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible across western Nevada foothills with little to no accumulation expected in the valleys. Nevertheless, some morning commute impacts are certainly possible. Sierra ridge gusts of 50 to 70 mph is possible but lower elevation winds should not be a concern. ----------------Details For Next Storm--------------------------- A significant atmospheric river storm will bring another round of impacts to the region Friday through early Sunday morning. Some minor flooding will be possible, especially Friday into Saturday. * Rain and snow: Heavy rain and high elevation snow is anticipated with this storm with peak rates Saturday and Saturday night. Liquid totals in the Sierra could reach 5 to 7 inches over a 2-day period, with 2 to 4 inches in the foothills, and 1 to 2 inches across western Nevada. * Snow levels and character: Snow levels are expected to rise to 8000-8500 feet for around 24 hours during the heaviest precipitation. Snow levels then begin to fall Saturday afternoon bringing impacts to most Sierra passes by evening and to Lake Tahoe and foothill elevations by early Sunday morning. With snow levels to valley floors by Sunday morning, any lingering showers will be snow and light accumulations in the valleys cannot be ruled out. The snow character will be a heavy and wet Sierra cement. * Hydrology: Significant rises occurred on small streams and a few mainstem rivers with the atmospheric moisture push on early Tuesday. The next warm system will lead to additional rises in rivers and streams Friday and Saturday. Rivers and streams may respond more quickly then they did Tuesday due to the priming nature of Monday night into Tuesday's rains. Expect additional flood impacts in urban and poor drainage areas similar to, or somewhat worse than those experienced today. Small Creeks and streams will have major rises on Friday, especially those draining large areas below ~6500 feet. Currently no mainstem river flooding is anticipated, but can't be entirely ruled out, especially if the incoming systems come in wetter and warmer than currently expected. Stay tuned for forecast updates. River Forecasts are available at CNRFC.noaa.gov and are updated at ~9am and 3pm. * Winds: Another round of gusty southwest winds are expected with this storm, but winds do not look as strong as what we experienced this morning.