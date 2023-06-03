In late 2021, the Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) responded to a licensee’s self-report and investigated a group of individuals allegedly involved in several incidents of cheating at gaming at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.
On December 1, 2021, The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas contacted the Board to report suspected dice sliding on an electronic craps game totaling a casino loss of $180,000. Based on video surveillance and slot tracking player accounts, Board Agents identified four individuals who were suspected of cheating at craps.
One subject in particular would place a wager, signal to the group and then illegally slide dice across the craps table to control the outcome of the game.
Between the dates of November 23 through December 1, 2021, the co-conspirators performed the activity numerous times, fraudulently obtaining a total of $226,948 from The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas.
Upon conclusion of the Enforcement Division’s criminal investigation, Board Agents served Antcharaporn Kamonlert, Hau Ngo, Max Rappoport and Oscar Rodriguez, with arrest warrants for Cheating, Unlawful Acts Regarding Computers, and Conspiracy.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court for June 1, 2023, and all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
“The Board appreciates licensees reporting suspicious activities and potential gaming crimes,” said Kristi Torgerson, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division. “The Enforcement Division will continue to be aggressive in its investigations and covert operations to ensure that the gaming industry is free from criminal elements in its unending effort to safeguard the integrity of regulated gaming in Nevada.”
The Enforcement Division is the law enforcement arm of the Board, employing approximately 90 sworn peace officers, certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, and then specifically field trained for the gaming industry. Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said, “Anyone who cheats Nevada’s gaming industry cheats all of Nevada’s citizens. Consequently, all suspected cheating will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”