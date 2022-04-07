Today, the Nevada Health Response with partners from the Asian Community Development Council and the Consulate of Mexico in Las Vegas gave updates on the State’s COVID-19 test distribution.
"They can allow us to quickly and conveniently get results if we become symptomatic and are a much more sustainable option as compared to our large-scale community based testing sites," said Julia Peek, Deputy Administrator of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.
Officials said Thursday they've sent testing kits to community locations statewide and they're working on the second phase of Governor Sisolak's testing program-- getting kits to underserved populations who may struggle to access other community locations, like retired seniors.
To date, the State has ordered more than 100,000 kits to be sent to almost 90 more locations, as well as kits sent to our public health warehouse if the state needs to move them quickly in response to a rise in cases.
The testing program also includes an allocation to order a million point of care tests for the state.
(Nevada Health Response)