If you're looking for a new best friend, there's an extra incentive to make that connection this weekend. On Saturday, the Nevada Humane Society is celebrating 90 years of saving homeless pets by waiving all adoption fees at their Reno and Carson City shelters. The hope is to clear those spaces out - at least for the moment.
"The more space that we have, the more animals we can take in," said Greg Hall, Nevada Humane Society CEO. "We take in transfers and assist other communities, so we love it when we can adopt out animals, we can always use more adoptions."
The shelter usually adopts out around 10,000 animals a year, but those numbers have fallen a bit during the pandemic. Demand, however, hasn't wavered.
"We've never seen the demand for pets be so great in our community as we have in the last two years," Hall said. "A lot of time we're short on animals and can't accommodate the demand, but this weekend is not one of them."
NHS is offering these adoptions for free to commemorate their incorporation back in 1932. The organization was originally created to address the suffering of local stray animals, and over the years, that mission has grown.
"It's changed a lot," Hall said. "We love the work that our organization has done for 90 years, but in the last 16 years we've really changed our mission. We're now an open-admission, no-kill shelter, the only one in the state of Nevada. We moved into this great building in Reno and got a contract to operate the shelter in Carson City, so things have really been happening for us the last 16 years."
There will be puppies available as part of this celebration. it's all first-come first-served, doors open at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in both Reno and Carson City.
Get more information here: https://nevadahumanesociety.org/