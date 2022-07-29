The Nevada Department of Administration announced a substantial increase in the number of U.S. military veterans hired for state jobs, with veterans now making up 6.2% of the state workforce in Nevada, up from 1.8% in 2016.
Veteran hiring has surged in the past year, with an average of 70 veterans hired per quarter compared to 8 per quarter historically.
In 2015, the state instituted a Veteran Hiring Program within the Department of Administration to focus on recruiting veterans and supporting them through the hiring process. In 2019, through executive order 2019-05, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak established the Veteran Peer Mentor Program, which complements the Veteran Hiring program by providing a support structure, mentorship, and professional development opportunities for state-employed veterans. There are currently more than 40 veteran peer mentors across state agencies in Nevada.
“Since day one, veterans have been a priority for me and my administration,” said Gov. Sisolak. “I am incredibly proud of the strides we have made through these programs to make Nevada state government a veteran-friendly employer. Not only are we assisting veterans in the transition to civilian life, but our state government is made stronger and more diverse by the unique skill sets, life experiences, and perspectives these veterans bring to work. I am especially grateful for the veteran peer mentors who, through their voluntary service, provide vital person-to-person connection and support.”
The Department of Administration also announced it has expanded the Veteran Hiring Program to spouses of active-duty U.S. military members and veterans. This includes assistance to spouses to identify state job openings that match well with their skills, education, and experience; answering questions about state employment and the state hiring process; support through the application process; and connecting spouses to relevant local and national resources.
The state of Nevada employs more than 18,000 people and offers a robust benefits package, including 11 paid holidays, generous vacation and sick leave, retirement, voluntary 457(b) deferred compensation, health and voluntary insurance, and exceptional work-life balance.
Veterans interested in careers with the state of Nevada can find information about the Veteran Hiring Program at How to Apply for a State Job (nv.gov)
Spouses of active-duty U.S. military members or veterans interested in careers with the state of Nevada can find information at Military & Veteran Spouses (nv.gov)