The Nevada Kids Foundation hosted its first annual Sip & Shop event at Engine 8 Urban Winery in Sparks Sunday.
The goal of the event as well as the organization is to collect enough donations to be able to provide ‘Christmas Care Packages’ to more than 500+ kids in the Reno, Sparks, Fernley, Carson & Elko areas.
In 2021, The Nevada Kids Foundation provided one massive donation to the family shelter Our Place valued at over $60,000.
This year, people have the option to personally shop for their donations and drop off to one of their many collection bins (ex. every Bully’s Sports Bar & Grill) or they can adopt a child virtually through their online platform at www.NevadaHolidayDrive.com.
The Nevada Kids Foundation’s 2nd annual ‘Making Spirits Brighter –Holiday Donation Drive’ concludes on December 15th.