Today, Governor Sisolak and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve issued a proclamation naming the first Monday in May an International Day of Hope. It's part of an initiative called "Hopeful Cities" developed by the International Foundation of Research and Education (IFRED).
Mayor Schieve says Reno is the very first city to launch the "Hopeful Cities" initiative, she says hopelessness is a huge predictor of depression, anxiety and suicide especially after the pandemic hit.
Mayor Schieve says, "The pandemic has been so devastating on so many people and so we really need to do the time to reach out and educate people on why we have to have hope."
She also says now more than ever people need access to mental health and treatment. The creator of IFRED and the "Hopeful Cities" initiative says she's also struggled with hopelessness and a suicide attempt in her early 20s after her dad passed away when she was 18.
Kathryn Goetzke, the Creator of IFRED, "Hopeful Minds" and "Hopeful Cities", tells us "I was never taught what hopelessness is and how to get to hope... and hopelessness is the single predictor of suicide, so it's been a very personal journey."
She says there are two keys ingredients to having hope.
Goetzke explains, "The idea is you have to feel your despair and move through it, you've got to get the helplessness and take action."
Mayor Schieve says the mural of hope that is now displayed downtown brings not just hope into the city, but also vibrancy. This mural is composed of four panels, each one representing hope.
Goetzke explains each panel, "How to spread hope, how to grow hope, even in the darkest of times, why it's important to grow cities and communities of hope and how to personally shine hope."
Mayor Schieve adds, "We're dong whatever we can to activate hope around the city and we're really excited about it."
Find more about the movement at the link below.