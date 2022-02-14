Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will return to the classroom as a substitute teacher at Sparks High School on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
With nearly 25 years of experience as an educator in Clark County School District, Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead is excited to engage with her fellow educators and do what is needed to support students throughout the state.
“In my heart, I am and always will be an educator,” Lieutenant Governor Cano Burkhead said. “As I said on my first day as Lieutenant Governor, my focus is going to be uplifting the voices of Nevada’s students, parents and teachers. While helping fulfill a need with the temporary shortage of substitute teachers in Nevada, I hope to also gain perspective into the different issues schools, educators, and students face every day."
Burkhead spent 25 years working in Nevada public schools, first as a Spanish and English teacher and later as an administrator and principal.
“And on a personal note, I’m very excited for the chance to do what I love and meet the great students and staff of Sparks High School on Wednesday.”