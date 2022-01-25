Deputies in Indiana say they arrested a Nevada man over the weekend who's accused of a kidnapping.
Deputies say they arrested Daniel Eggers after a traffic stop on Friday evening, during which he refused to identify himself.
After they arrested him on a refusal to identify, Brown County deputies found he was wanted on multiple Nevada warrants including a kidnapping.
Investigators say they found the eight-year-old girl in the car with him - she's now with child services.
She was taken from Pershing County.
Prosecutors say Eggers had been on the run with his non-custodial daughter for five long months.
"Kudos to law enforcement. Kudos to who's ever spidey sense was out there to make it, you know, something wasn't right,” said prosecutor Ted Adams.
"I just encourage everybody to trust your gut. You know, really, if something doesn't feel right, it's probably not right. And so say something. I was really happy that the girl got rescued, you know, and that she's going to be on her way back home where she should be," says security officer Brian Foy.
Eggers pleaded not guilty during his initial hearing on Monday. He's being held without bail and will be taken back to Nevada to face charges.