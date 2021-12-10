The Washoe County Health District COVID-19 response team thanked members of the Nevada National Guard for their efforts during the pandemic.
The Nevada National Guard has been assisting Nevada in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines and has been working with Washoe County Health since April of 2020.
At the high mark during the summer of 2020, about 1,200 Nevada National Guardsmen were activated statewide for the pandemic.
Their last day at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center Vaccine and Testing Centers is Monday, December, 13 but they will continue assisting the Nevada State Public Health Lab
Today, the health district reported that 200,000 COVID vaccines have been administered in Washoe County.