Nevada Red Cross Celebrates National Volunteer Month in April

April is National Volunteer Month.
The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada is recognizing those who make a difference in the community by volunteering, as well as encouraging more residents to get involved.
This year, more than 400 Red Cross of Northern Nevada volunteers have supported disaster relief, fire safety initiatives and preparedness education programs in the area.
In 2022, volunteers and staff responded to more than 125 home fires and helped nearly 5,00 people in our communities.
Red Cross volunteers are involved in every aspect of the organization’s work, from supporting families devastated by fires and floods to providing lifesaving blood to hospital patients.
If you want to help support the community and volunteer with the Red Cross, you can visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more about available opportunities.
Red Cross Disaster Relief also accepts donations to help people affected by floods, fires, and countless other crises. That information is available on the organization's website or by calling call 1-800-RED CROSS, or you can text the word REDCROSS to 90999.
National Volunteer Month was first designated in April 1991 as a part of President George H.W. Bush’s Thousand Points of Light campaign to honor and encourage volunteerism across the United Sates.