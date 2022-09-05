In celebration of America Recycles Day on November 15, Nevada’s K-12 students are invited to showcase their creativity and commitment to protecting our planet by participating in the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Nevada Recycles Poster Contest.
The contest is open now through October 13, 2022.
To participate, students will need to create a poster that highlights this year’s theme: “Refuse It or Reuse It.”
The poster should promote ways to reduce waste by refusing to take something you don’t need or reusing items that you might otherwise toss in the trash.
To submit a poster, go to Call for entries for the 2022 Nevada Recycles Poster Contest! | NDEP (nv.gov)
Contest Rules:
• The contest is open to all Nevada students in grades K-12
• The contest will be split into four categories for judging:
o Kindergarten through 2nd grade
o3rd grade through 5th grade
o 6th grade through 8th grade
o 9th grade through 12th grade
• Three winners from each category will be selected
• Each winner will receive sustainable gifts, such as reusable lunch kits, Rocketbook reusable notepads, and compost bins
• Winning posters will be featured on the Nevada Recycles website and Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources social media channels (@NevDCNR), and will also have a chance to be featured at the Carson City Library and at RTC bus station in downtown Reno during the month of November
All entries must be submitted by October 13, 2022 at 5:00pm.
To view previous poster winners and learn more about this year’s contest, go to NevadaRecycles.nv.gov