The Nevada Assembly voted 28-14 to pass Senate Joint Resolution 7, a resolution that would amend the state constitution to include protections for reproductive freedom, including the right to abortion, birth control, prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, vasectomy and tubal ligation, miscarriage management, and infertility care.
Last month, the Nevada Senate voted 13-8 to pass SJR7. The Senate also voted to pass Senate Bill 131, a bill codifying protections for out-of-state patients and Nevada abortion providers, by 15-6.
Now that SJR7 has passed both chambers in the 2023 legislative session, if the resolution passes both chambers in the 2025 legislative session, it will then be on the general election ballot for a vote of the people in November 2026.
Statement of Lindsey Harmon, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada.
“We applaud the Nevada Assembly for voting to pass SJR7. The past few months alone have shown us how anti-abortion politicians and judges will stop at nothing to restrict abortion access across the country with the fight to protect access to mifepristone as well as countless restrictions in 19 states across the country.
It is abundantly clear, that now is the time to take every measure possible at the state level to protect reproductive care. Nevadans have shown time and time again that they support the right to abortion and reproductive health care and we are grateful to the legislators who lead with that in mind this legislative session.”
NV Assembly just passed SJR7, resolution that would amend state constitution to include protections for reproductive freedom, including abortion, birth control, prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum, vasectomy & tubal ligation, miscarriage mgmt, & infertility. #nvleg More @KTVN pic.twitter.com/euHktH1Ysz— Josh Meny (@jmmeny) May 10, 2023
Earlier, Nevada Senate Democrats unanimously voted to pass Senate Joint Resolution 7.
“Today, Senate Democrats took a firm stance in favor of personal freedom, individual liberty, and the protection of fundamental reproductive rights. We know that Nevadans have long supported ensuring that private health care decisions should remain between patients and their doctors,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Now that a radical Supreme Court has gutted the right to choose at the federal level, Nevadans should be given the opportunity to decide for themselves whether to protect reproductive freedoms in the state constitution. I’m proud to move Senate Joint Resolution 7 one step closer to the ballot.”
“Nevadans believe politicians should not be involved in making these sensitive health care decisions,” said Senator Rochelle Nguyen. She continued, “I don’t want to be involved in another woman’s decision on whether to take birth control, or a man’s decision to get a vasectomy, or on whether a pregnancy poses life-threatening risks. This resolution is a reflection of our respect for Nevadans’ reproductive health care choices, and I was proud to support it.”
