Stockton, CA
Nevada 0 – Idaho State 4
Freshman Ellie Garcia threw a complete game, taking the loss for Nevada in the game against Idaho State. Garcia held the Bengals offense until the extra-inning, where she gave up four hits, four runs, and struck out eight.
Offensively, the Pack had three hits recorded by Jessica Sellers, Aaliyah Jenkins, and Danielle Lew.
How it happened
- The game was scoreless forcing an extra inning.
- The Bengals scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning, to edge Nevada 4-0.
Nevada 7 – Seton Hall 12
Sophomore Blake Craft took the loss for the Pack. Craft gave up six hits, four runs (three earned), and struck out one. Jana Pope stepped into the circle to relief Craft after three innings. Pope allowed two hits and one run. Tyra Clary played for one inning, allowing three hits, and six runs (six earned). Makayla Webber came out to relief Clary and close the game for the Pack. Webber gave up one hit, one run (one earned) while striking out two players of the Pirates offense.
The Pack offense was led by sophomore Chelie Senini, who recorded three runs, three hits, 2 RBI, and a solo home run. Senini also recorded two stolen bases in the game. The sophomore was followed by senior Jessica Sellers, who recorded one run, two hits, and two RBI. Lauren Gutierrez and Sam Oliver also tallied one run each, with Gutierrez having two RBI and Oliver recording one.
How it happened
- Nevada took the lead after a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning.
- Seton Hall made a comeback and added three runs in the second inning before the Pack responded with three runs, and take the lead of the game.
- The Pirates tied the game after adding one run to the board in the third inning.
- Seton Hall scored one run to take the lead of the game in the fourth inning.
- The Pack was unable to score a run.
- The Pirates added six runs to the in the top of the fifth.
- Nevada scored one run in the fifth and two in the seventh, while Seton Hall added one in the sixth to win the game 12-7.
UP NEXT
The Pack continues to play in Stockton, Calif. with two games on Saturday, facing Seton Hall at 10 a.m. and Pacific at 2:45 p.m.