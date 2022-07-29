Fatal Crash
A 22-year-old man died after his pickup collided with a semi-truck on U.S. 50 in Lander County last Friday.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. about three miles east of Austin, near mile marker 27.

Nevada State Police say the semi-truck driver was heading west when the Freightliner went too fast into a curve, crossed the double yellow line and into the ongoing lane and hit the left front of the Ford F-150, causing it to be pushed off the roadway.

The Ford driver, Cole Thayer of Austin died on scene. The unidentified passenger suffered suspected serious injuries.

The semi-truck driver suffered suspected minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

(Nevada State Police contributed to this report.)