Nevada State Police has identified the driver who died after a multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang last month.
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on October 20th.
NSP says 28-year-old Steven William Adams was driving a 2016 Volvo S60 west on I-80. While trying to pass a 2001 GMC Savanna van, NSP says the Volvo's left rear tire hit the right front of the GMC causing the Volvo to spin across the eastbound lanes and into the oncoming path of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by Richard Nordstrom.
NSP says the Hyundai then hit the right side of the Volvo.
NSP says Adams died on scene while Nordstrom was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.
The GMC driver was not hurt.
This crash is being investigated by the Trooper Valdez - Case # 2210014197. If you have any information that can help authorities, send an email to sjvaldez@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.