Nevada State Police say they have received multiple phone calls from the community stating that an individual using their Southern Command phone number is impersonating law enforcement.
In the phone call, Nevada State Police say the scammer will ask victims to pay them.
Very often law enforcement officers contact people to investigate cases or ask follow-up questions; however, neither a law enforcement officer nor any other caller from a law enforcement agency will contact you saying you owe money.
Nevada State Police ask that Nevadans not provide personal information to any potential scam phone call and notify their South Command Highway Patrol at 702-486-4100 if anyone receives a similar scam call.