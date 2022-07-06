Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while community level info is from the CDC.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 720,384 total cases
- 11,074 total deaths
- 25+% test positivity rate, according to the CDC
Washoe County: 106,089 total cases
- 1,217 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Carson City: 14,768 total cases
- 224 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Douglas County: 7,235 total cases
- 93 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Lyon County: 9,811 total cases
- 178 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Storey County: 119 total cases
- 11 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Humboldt County: 2,509 total cases
- 58 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Elko County: 10,401 total cases
- 139 total deaths
- LOW CDC community level
Lander County: 1,156 total cases
- 21 total deaths
- LOW CDC community level
Churchill County: 6,790 total cases
- 116 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Clark County: 544,122 total cases
- 8,660 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Mineral County: 1,272 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Nye County: 6,831 total cases
- 274 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Lincoln County: 539 total cases
- 8 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Pershing County: 2,134 total cases
- 30 total deaths
- HIGH CDC community level
Esmeralda County: 86 total cases
- 3 total deaths
- MEDIUM CDC community level
Eureka County: 115 total cases
- 2 death reported
- LOW CDC community level
White Pine County: 1,513 total cases
- 22 total deaths
- LOW CDC community level