Coronavirus cases

Total cases and deaths are from the Nevada Health Response, while community level info is from the CDC. 

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 720,384 total cases 

  • 11,074 total deaths 
  • 25+% test positivity rate, according to the CDC

Washoe County: 106,089 total cases

  • 1,217 total deaths
  • HIGH CDC community level

Carson City: 14,768 total cases 

  • 224 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Douglas County: 7,235 total cases

  • 93 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level 

Lyon County: 9,811 total cases

  • 178 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Storey County: 119 total cases

  • 11 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Humboldt County: 2,509 total cases

  • 58 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Elko County: 10,401 total cases

  • 139 total deaths
  • LOW CDC community level

Lander County: 1,156 total cases

  • 21 total deaths
  • LOW CDC community level

Churchill County: 6,790 total cases

  • 116 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Clark County: 544,122 total cases

  • 8,660 total deaths  
  • HIGH CDC community level

Mineral County: 1,272 total cases

  • 18 total deaths
  • HIGH CDC community level

Nye County: 6,831 total cases

  • 274 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Lincoln County: 539 total cases

  • 8 total deaths
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Pershing County: 2,134 total cases

  • 30 total deaths
  • HIGH CDC community level

Esmeralda County: 86 total cases

  • 3 total deaths 
  • MEDIUM CDC community level

Eureka County: 115 total cases

  • 2 death reported
  • LOW CDC community level

White Pine County: 1,513 total cases

  • 22 total deaths
  • LOW CDC community level