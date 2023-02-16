The Carson City Sheriff's Office has identified two previously unknown people that died nearby.
They say law enforcement has been embracing new advances in DNA technology, namely Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG).
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is training its investigators to use DNA and genetic genealogy to solve cases, not just in recovered human remains, but to also identify suspects in homicides, sexual assaults, burglaries, and other crimes.
One of the deceased identified was Joyce A. Rogers.
On March 17, 2015, partially decomposed human remains were discovered buried in shallow grave on Lone Mountain in Carson City, according to the sheriff's office.
The human remains were determined to be of an adult female about 40 to 70 years of age. An examination by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office was not able to determine a cause of death.
As the sheriff's office partnered with the DNA DOE Project, the remains were identified as Joyce Rogers, who the sheriff's office says was a transient about 72-years-old when she passed away.
They also say they identified her husband, Edward Barton, who admitted to burying Joyce on Lone Mountain after Joyce passed away from an illness.
The case has been submitted to the Carson City District Attorney’s Office for review.
FGG technology also helped identify another previously unknown deceased person as Ronald V. Hendricks.
The case started on September 20, 2020, when bicyclists riding on the Flume Trail at Marlette Lake discovered a human skull next to the trail.
With investigation, additional human remains were recovered on the steep mountainside above the west side of Marlette Lake.
The Washoe County Medical Examiners Office determined the remains had possibly been in the area for several years, but no cause of death was determined. A DNA profile identified the remains as male but there were no immediate matches in law enforcement DNA databases.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office partnered with Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City to develop an extended DNA profile needed for genetic genealogy investigations.
A DNA profiled was obtained and investigators identified the remains as Ronald Hendricks. Investigators contacted siblings who uploaded their DNA profiles to FTDNA which confirmed the DNA match.
In December of 1992, Ronald Hendricks was reported missing and suicidal from San Francisco. Ronald’s vehicle was located at the Spooner Lake parking lot and he was last seen snowshoeing toward Spooner Lake.
Despite searches in December of 1992 and July 1993, Ronald’s remains were not located.
Ronald’s remains were located approximately 5.3 miles from where he was last seen in 1992.