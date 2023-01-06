Tonight, January 6, Governor Joe Lombardo has issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada.
The Governor's Office says recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. They say these widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
To immediately address the propane delivery emergency ahead of more severe winter weather in the forecast for northern Nevada, Governor Lombardo has facilitated a temporary suspension of motor carrier regulations.
The Governor's Office says the suspension of these regulations will expedite the propane delivery process in Nevada and help support critical state infrastructure, while ensuring the health and safety of Nevadans amidst ongoing winter storms.