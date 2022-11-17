Grants Enable Historic Restoration at County-Owned Park in Minden

The photo at left, from 2021, shows (left to right) Friends of Dangberg director Mark Jensen reviewing the condition of the Delongchamps gateway with Douglas County Community Services director Scott Morgan, Smallwood Foundation trustee Suzy Stockdale, and Douglas County parks superintendant Ryan Stanton. The photo at right, taken recently, shows Jensen and Stockdale examining the repaired pillars. The restoration work was funded by community donations and a grant from Nevada's Commission on Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation.

Courtesy of Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch.