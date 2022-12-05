(December 5, 2022) Today, Hilton announced the signing of a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to welcome Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Nevada’s Crystal Bay and Incline Village community with the all-season Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe.
The luxury, all-season resort and residences are expected to debut in 2027.
Situated on a 15-acre site at the former Tahoe Biltmore Hotel and Casino property, the mixed-use development will introduce 76 guest rooms and 61 best-in-classWaldorf Astoria branded residences to the highly sought-after Nevada side of Lake Tahoe.
Managed by Hilton, the new build luxury hotel will mark Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts’ first property in the treasured Sierra Nevada mountain range.
“Now more than ever, our guests are seeking engaging experiences, from embracing local culture to connecting with nature. With Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, guests will enjoy one of the finest natural settings at one of the most luxurious hotels in the destination,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “Bringing Waldorf Astoria’s distinguished hospitality to an extraordinary location like Lake Tahoe provides the perfect opportunity for travelers and residents to immerse themselves in the incredible, serene beauty that the destination offers while indulging in the authentic and sophisticated experiences for which the brand is renowned.”
“We are pleased to introduce our fourth luxury property in Nevada with the signing of Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, which will join the 32 Waldorf Astoria hotels currently welcoming travelers and 26 more in development around the world,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer & president, global development, Hilton.
“A true idyllic Alpine village is born by bringing Waldorf Astoria to Lake Tahoe where our guests can find restoration and seek adventure. Our goal is to provide an immersive wellness philosophy to join with Tahoe’s natural beauty,” said Ebbie K. Nakhjavani, CEO, EKN Development Group. “By pairing the iconic brand of Waldorf Astoria with the nirvanic location of Lake Tahoe, these two world-class gems become that much more incredible – a truly unrivaled place to feel at home.”
Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe will embrace the distinctive characteristics of the region, exposing guests to the artistry of Mother Nature and introducing an unparalleled hospitality experience, creating an authentic sense of place and contemporary addition to the area.
The contemporary architectural vocabulary will utilize clean lines, varied pitched roofs, deep terraces and balconies.
Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe and branded residences will sit atop a peninsula offering views of the cerulean lake and surrounding mountains. The construction of Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe represents a responsible approach to development with plans that include restoration of Lake Tahoe with an expected 90% reduction in sediment runoff into Lake Tahoe and a 38% reduction in total water and energy use.
Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe will form part ofHilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands.
As part of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts' commitment to culinary excellence and innovation, the property will boast a myriad of distinctive restaurants and bars, including Waldorf Astoria’s signature Peacock Alley lounge paying tribute to the brand's New York flagship, a signature poolside restaurant and brasserie with terrace.
“A new luxury will be created with this project as we’re thinking about our clientele deeply. Those who appreciate the timeless, but truly live in the moment and those who crave raw adventure but wish to come back to a sophisticated and elegant home base,” said Nakhjavani. “We will offer a wide variety of choices, from gourmet meals paired with world-class wines to curated shops that tantalize the senses. The residences are a true connoisseur’s wonderland that will always continue to be a coveted place to live.”
The luxury resort will feature a Waldorf Astoria Spa and fitness facility with an outdoor terrace connecting to an expansive resort pool along with a dedicated pool for residents.
The experiences go beyond the property itself, offering both lakeside and slope-side options. Ideal for all seasons, the resort will offer a sophisticated three-acre lakefront beach club on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, a gondola-side mountain club at NorthStar Ski Resort, and transportation to nearby golf clubs, hiking trails, and the region’s world-renowned slopes.
At the resort’s mountain club, guests will enjoy effortless access to one of the finest year-round mountain resorts in North America, NorthStar California with a dedicated ski valet.
As part of the beach club, guests staying at the first-class resort will have access to a private beach and mooring, a pier for direct lake access with unmatched activities and a resort-access-only signature restaurant and event hall.
Throughout Nevada, Hilton has more than 45 existing properties welcoming travelers and nearly 15 hotels in the development pipeline. Once open, Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe is expected to be the state’s fourth luxury hotel.
Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe’s branded residences will be represented for sale by Mike Dunn at Chase International, one of the region’s top real estate firms. Visit Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe to learn more about the project.
For more information about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, visit Stories from Hilton. For more information on Waldorf Astoria Residences around the world, please visit Waldorf Astoria Residences.