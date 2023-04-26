The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency unanimously approved the revised plan for the building of the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe Resort & Residences in Crystal Bay.
The project is located on a 15-acre site at the former Tahoe Biltmore Hotel and Casino property on Lake Tahoe’s north shore.
The new plan reduces the total number of units from 334 to 177. It includes 76 hotel rooms, 22 hotel lock-offs, 36 hotel residences, 25 exclusive residences intended for full-time residency or vacation homes and 18 previously built units at Granite Place.
The resort also features a 10,000 square-foot Waldorf Astoria Spa, a speak-easy cabaret, a state-of-the-art fitness facility with an outdoor terrace connecting to an expansive resort pool and an additional dedicated pool for residents.
The project is scheduled for completion by 2027.