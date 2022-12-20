(December 20, 2022) Lane shifts and shoulder closures will take place on U.S. 95 south of Fallon tomorrow as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) installs a new digital highway sign.
Lanes will be slightly shifted on U.S. 95 from Clover to Hacienda drives between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 21 as crews install the new sign.
Both directions of travel will still be available on the highway. Drivers should expect lane shifts through the work zone, with minor travel delays.
The six foot by 12 foot electronic message sign will be installed on U.S. 95 south of St. Clair Road.
The sign will provide important travel updates for the critical freight and local corridor connecting central and northern Nevada. More than one quarter of traffic on the highway is commercial truck and freight traffic; often traveling through to other destinations.
Installed on the southbound side of the road, the double-sided sign will be visible to both directions of traffic.
Along with displaying public safety information, the sign will also advise motorists of roadway incidents or weather closures, allowing drivers to reroute in Fallon if needed. One primary function will be advising southbound drivers to proceed with caution when winds are high on Walker Lake-area highways.
The sign will be one of the first full color electronic freeway signs in northern Nevada, allowing NDOT to mimic the look of standard highway signs for heightened consistency.
There are more than 200 digital message signs stationed on other strategic transportation corridors and cross points across the state.