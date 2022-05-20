COVID-19 emergency declarations for Nevada ended Friday.
The public health agency for metro Las Vegas says it will continue to monitor spread of the virus and provide assistance with vaccinating and testing as the pandemic continues.
Most of Nevada's pandemic measures, including business restrictions and mask mandates, have already been lifted, but the Southern Nevada Health District said it was important to remind the public that the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to circulate.
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed a proclamation ending the emergency Friday, a planned action he announced two weeks ago. His administration is now focused on the state's recovery.
The proclamation is effective as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, May 20.
The State of Emergency declaration has been in place since March 2020 and has allowed the State to respond to challenges brought forward by the unprecedented pandemic.
“Today, we are turning the page on the State of Emergency caused by COVID-19 and are laser focused on ensuring our recovery from the public health, fiscal and economy crisis serves the needs of Nevada’s families,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I am proud of the way we came together as the Battle Born State to respond to this virus and to protect lives and livelihoods. COVID-19 is still with us, and we can all still take steps to protect ourselves from the virus, but now is the time to end this State of Emergency.”
(The Associated Press, Office of Governor Sisolak assisted with this report.)