Nevada positioned to be lithium leader; faces challenges from progressives

Nevada is leading the world when it comes to lithium production and a new trade organization is bringing together companies who work in every stage of the production process.
The Nevada Battery Coalition was officially announced on Thursday and the group is harnessing the industry for economic growth and more jobs in the state.
“59 percent of the national workforce in the lithium battery industry is in Nevada. Nevada is the only state in the nation that has all of the stages of the lithium supply change in it,” said Arc Dome Strategies Consultant Caleb Cage.
Lithium is expected to bring in big job numbers for Nevada.
A key priority for Nevada Battery Coalition is telling the world that Nevada is open for business.
“Being able to be a part of the economic development conversation at the state level. I know that they go on national and international trade missions and being able to be represented there so that companies that companies that are in this space know Nevada's commitment to it and how developed our supply chain is here in the state of Nevada,” explained Cage.
The industry is, however, facing what they term 'community engagement challenges'.
Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) opposes all lithium mining because of its impacts on the environment and indigenous communities.
“So, our concern with lithium mining: it's right now the only solution that a lot of elected officials are trying to push forward and we want to make sure that one, we're not creating sacrifice zones where were throwing other communities under the bus so that other folks can have an electric vehicle, but that we're also investing in other solutions like improving our public transportation,” explained Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Organizing Director Erika Castro.
PLAN is working with a few different legislators around environmental justice movement.
“We are working with Assemblywoman Sarah Peters. She is the one working around environmental justice policies,” said Castro.
PLAN will be putting on the Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition on February 16 in Reno.