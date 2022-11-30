Adding holiday lights to your home doesn’t have to mean higher power bills.
NV Energy recommends the following holiday lighting tips to help customers save energy and decorate safely this season.
- Switch to safe, long-lasting, energy-efficient LED (light emitting diode) holiday lights whenever possible. LEDs use 90 percent less energy, are cooler and last longer than non-LED lighting.
- Use a timer or smart plug to turn off lights during daylight hours and at other specified times.
- Don’t run extension cords under rugs, around furniture legs, or across doorways.
- Keep all plugs and connectors off the ground, away from puddles and sprinklers.
- Never use electrical decorations on metal trees.
- Ensure the electrical setup is safe from small children and pets.
More winter energy saving tips and services are available at nvenergy.com/powershift.