Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar reports a decrease of 54,332 active registered voters during the month of January 2023 as compared to December 2022.
The Secretary of State's office says it's actually common to see a decrease after an election.
The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,851,892, a decrease of -2.85%.
Democratic Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 19,404 (-3.14%), while Republican Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 12,954 (-2.29%).
Nonpartisan active registered voters decreased by 16,863 (-2.91%), Independent American Party active registered voters decreased by 2,339 (-2.82%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters decreased by 616 (-3.67%).
Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 2,196 (-4.91%).
Of the 1,851,892 active registered voters in Nevada:
- 598,069 are Democrats (32.30%);
- 552,571 are Republicans (29.84%);
- 561,973 are Nonpartisan (30.35%);
- 80,599 are members of the Independent American Party (4.35%);
- 16,185 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.87%); and
- 42,495 are members of other minor political parties (2.29%).
The latest voter registration breakdown can be found under the Elections tab at www.NVSOS.gov