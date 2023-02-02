Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar reports a decrease of 54,332 active registered voters during the month of January 2023 as compared to December 2022. 

The Secretary of State's office says it's actually common to see a decrease after an election. 

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,851,892, a decrease of -2.85%. 

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 19,404 (-3.14%), while Republican Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 12,954 (-2.29%). 

Nonpartisan active registered voters decreased by 16,863 (-2.91%), Independent American Party active registered voters decreased by 2,339 (-2.82%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters decreased by 616 (-3.67%). 

Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 2,196 (-4.91%). 

 

Of the 1,851,892 active registered voters in Nevada:  

  • 598,069 are Democrats (32.30%);  
  • 552,571 are Republicans (29.84%);   
  • 561,973 are Nonpartisan (30.35%);   
  • 80,599 are members of the Independent American Party (4.35%);   
  • 16,185 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.87%); and  
  • 42,495 are members of other minor political parties (2.29%).   

The latest voter registration breakdown can be found under the Elections tab at www.NVSOS.gov or by clicking here.

Tags

Recommended for you