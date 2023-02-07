Safe Embrace Brings Light to Teen Dating Awareness Month

February is Teen Dating Awareness Month and today is National Wear Orange Day. People all over have been wearing orange to bring forth awareness for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, and assault.
Michelle Brister, Program Manager of nonprofit Safe Embrace, says "This year we are wearing orange on Tuesday to raise awareness just to start the conversation around dating abuse. Part of our mission is to break the cycle of violence through intervention and prevention methods."
Safe Embrace is a nonprofit organization in Northern Nevada working to provide critical services to victims of human trafficking, domestic violence, and assault.
"We also have a shelter, it's one of the largest shelters in Washoe County for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Our shelter is also an all-inclusive shelter so we accept men, women, LGBTQ, children," says Brister.
They provide services such as legal advocacy to support victims navigating a difficult court process, assisting with protection applications, and helping with lease terminations due to domestic violence or sexual assault.
She adds, "We also have a couple of housing programs where we'll provide some rental assistance to victims looking to relocate because of their victimization."
Brister says that often times the first step of the healing process is the hardest step; that being reaching out. She says that while some people don't feel comfortable talking over the phone or in-person, they can always reach out online.
"Most importantly we're here to just offer support, lender a empathetic ear and be there for someone who isn't exactly sure what it is they're experiencing or if they have a family member or a friend who may be experiencing domestic violence or dating abuse. We can offer some assistance on how they can be a support to their loved one," says Michelle.
While it can be challenging for parents to start a conversation with their children about this topic, Brister says that communication is key. "Talk about if they feel safe with their partner, if they feel comfortable. Talk about boundaries and communicating. Number one what's the most important and being supportive is really again just starting the conversation and opening it up for that dialogue."