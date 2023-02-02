U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is calling on the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to take action on rising egg prices and protect Nevadans from potential price gouging.
Egg prices in Nevada are above the national average, at over $6 per dozen, and Senator Cortez Masto is urging the Administration to work together to bring down costs.
“As grocery prices for essential items continue to rise, I echo recent calls for the Biden Administration to examine the markets and investigate any potential unlawful price manipulation in the egg industry,” wrote Senator Cortez Masto. “…I urge both of your agencies to bolster coordination and oversight efforts to ensure that American families and small businesses are receiving fair prices at the grocery store.”
Full letter here: