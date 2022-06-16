Today, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) announced that Nevada will receive more than $1.4 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which she helped draft and pass, to support sagebrush ecosystem restoration.
This funding comes after Senator Rosen led a bipartisan group of Western senators in a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland urging funds be allocated to address restoration needs of the sagebrush ecosystems in the American West.
“Sagebrush restoration helps support biodiversity, contributes to Nevada’s economy, and can help reduce the threat of wildfires,” said Senator Rosen. “I am proud to announce that Nevada will receive more than $1.4 million for 15 projects throughout our state to restore sagebrush ecosystems and protect our precious landscape in Nevada.”
Counties in Nevada where projects will receive federal funds for sagebrush ecosystem restoration include:
- Elko County
- Eureka County
- Humboldt County
- Lander County
- Washoe County
- White Pine County
Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, that Senator Rosen helped write, the Department of the Interior received $905 million to be broadly distributed across a number of ecosystems for restoration and $200 million for wildfire risk reduction programs.
Within this funding, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was appropriated $10 million per year for the next five years to expand work with partners to conserve the sagebrush ecosystem.
(Jacky Rosen US Senator for Nevada contributed to this report)