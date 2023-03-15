Many parks and trails have incurred minor damage, and while efforts are being made to mitigate damage where possible, several areas throughout Carson City will remain temporarily closed while the next storm rolls through.
Each site will be reassessed prior to reopening.
Currently, they say the ground is extremely saturated, causing unstable surfaces.
Natural surface roads are extremely unpredictable, and vehicles, including Off-Highway Vehicles, have been observed getting stuck or causing major rutting. In addition, saturated and muddy trails are fragile and susceptible to damage under extreme precipitation, and the costs to repair are significant.
The city asks you to avoid using any wet or muddy trails until they are dry.
All unpaved trails through the Carson River corridor are closed due to flooding. You're asked to avoid the Carson River and the surrounding floodplain.
Rising water levels and increased flow rates can create hazardous conditions and unstable banks.
The following parks, trails, and open spaces remain closed until further notice:
- Ambrose Carson River Natural Area
- Carson River Park
- Empire Ranch Trailhead
- Fuji Park (Exhibit Hall open for current reservations)
- Bailey’s Pond
- Dog Park
- Fairgrounds
- Governors Field (Indoor facility open for league use)
- Hidden Meadows
- JohnD Winters Centennial Park
- Moffat Open Space
- Morgan Mill River Access
- North Kings Canyon Loop – (closed indefinitely due to rockslide)
- Pete Livermore Sports Complex
- Rifle and Pistol Range
- Riverview Park
- Silver Saddle Ranch
- Waterfall Trail - (closed indefinitely due to rockslide)