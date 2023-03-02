Attorney General Aaron D. Ford this morning presented Assembly Bill 50 to the Assembly Committee on Judiciary.
The bill, according to AG Ford, would allow the office of the Attorney General to investigate and prosecute organized retail theft crimes.
AG Ford says organized retail theft crimes are criminal actions in which thieves target retailers to steal a large amount of products, and then resell the items in different venues either in-person or online.
The bill would also allow the office to investigate counterfeit goods and fraudulent transactions.
AG Ford's office points to a 2021 National Retail Foundation Survey, which named Las Vegas as one of the top 10 cities impacted by organized retail crimes.