The City of Reno and Somersett Homeowners Association unveiled new ADA benches at Somersett West Park on Monday.
The funding for the new benches came from former Ward 5 Councilmember Neoma Jardon's decision to allocate $10,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to improve the park.
Additionally, the Somersett Homeowners Association contributed nearly $7,000 for the improvements, according to a release from the City of Reno.
Kathleen Taylor, Reno City Councilwoman for Ward 5, was at the unveiling of the benches along with Matt Brezina of the City of Reno’s Parks and Recreation Department and Jacob Williams, Somersett Homeowners Association President.
“We love our outdoor spaces,” said Councilwoman Taylor. “Our goal with Somersett West Park is to create a multi-use, multi-generation neighborhood park to further serve Northwest Reno communities, and with this addition to our park we will continue to achieve this goal.”
