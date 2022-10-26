We have new details on the renovation of the new public safety center for Reno.
It will be the new home for the Reno Police Department.
The City Council approved amendments on Wednesday regarding the costs and timeline for this project.
The total cost is now at $70 million, up from $52 million at the last update in February of this year.
That extra $18 million comes as costs on all materials and labor have gone up, including inflation.
Phase two of the project is going on now - and when completed will mean the police department can begin moving in.
That is expected to happen in spring or early summer of 2024.
The council vote was approved 5-1 with Councilmember Jenny Brekhus voting no.