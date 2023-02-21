Weather Alert

...MUCH COLDER WITH LINGERING SNOW AND ICY ROADS TONIGHT... ...ACTIVE WINTER PATTERN CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK... * TONIGHT: Much colder weather will settle across the eastern Sierra and western Nevada tonight. Recent snowfall combined with freezing temperatures may result in icy conditions on any untreated sidewalks, roadways, or other paved surfaces. This may result in slick conditions and travel impacts for the Wednesday morning commute. Check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions and give yourself extra time to reach your destination or avoid travel if possible. * COLD TEMPERATURES: High temperatures through Friday will struggle to get out of the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits, with below zero values in colder Sierra valleys. Blustery winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -30 degrees. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets. * ADDITIONAL PERIODS OF SNOWFALL: A cold and unstable airmass will be in place this week behind the cold front. This will allow for hit and miss snow showers to develop Wednesday afternoon. While accumulations will be on the light side, colder temperatures may allow snow to stick more easily on roads which could create travel impacts for motorists across the region. The next round of snowfall will arrive on Thursday which will favor the Sierra with most impacts expected along Sierra crest passes and extending across western slopes. Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility and road conditions. A third round of snow is looking likely Friday into Saturday for the Sierra and western Nevada, with the main focus in the Eastern Sierra from Markleeville to Mammoth Lakes. This could provide the most widespread impacts across the Sierra from the series of storms this week. The active pattern continues into early next week with a potential for another cold and wetter storm.