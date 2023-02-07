A U.S. District Court judge has rejected several arguments against the Thacker Pass mining project set to be built in Humboldt County, Nevada.
According to the project's developers Lithium Americas, the judge rejected claims that the mining will cause unnecessary harm to the local sage population and habitat, as well as harm to groundwater aquifers and air quality.
Lithium Americas says the ruling confirms the permitting process for Thacker Pass was conducted thoroughly and responsibly and results in there being no impediment to commencing construction.
According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden's administration says the mine is key to producing raw materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries to help speed the nation's transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.
The federal court has ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to consider another issue under mining law related to waste storage.
“We are pleased that the Federal Court has recognized the BLM’s decision to issue the Federal Permit, reflecting our considerable efforts to ensure Thacker Pass is developed responsibly and for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “The favorable ruling leaves in place the final regulatory approval needed in moving Thacker Pass into construction.”
The remand issued by Federal Court to the BLM is to determine whether the Company possesses adequate mining-claim rights to the lands over the area in which the waste storage and tailings are expected to be located, based on an appellate decision that was issued after the BLM issued its Record of Decision for Thacker Pass.
Lithium Americas says they intend to work closely with the BLM to complete the required follow-up.