Later this month, the Washoe County Detention Facility will be making a change in how inmates receive personal mail from friends and family.
Beginning on April 25, 2022, individuals wishing to send personal mail to inmates in the Washoe County Detention Facility will need to send personal mail to a new address:
The inmates’ name and booking number must be clearly printed on the outside of the correspondence to ensure the mail is posted to the current account
Legal mail, court documents, business mail and publications may still be sent to the Washoe County Detention Facility. This process will initiate on April 25, and a period of amnesty will occur until May 8, 2022. Any mail received at the Washoe County Detention Facility after May 8, 2022, will be returned to sender.
The jail will be using a electronic mail service which officials say will streamline operations and improve communication for inmates where they will be able to access their mail via electronic kiosks already in place.
Friends and family members are encouraged to subscribe to the MailGuard Tracker application. where users can create a free account and track mail, download copies of mail processed and check on processed mail sent to inmates.
Inmates released from the Detention Facility will still be able to access the materials within the system by logging into the public website at www.smartinmate.com to download their mail free.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this story.)