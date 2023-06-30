There is a new rehabilitation center in town - The Differents at Mount Rose held a grand opening Thursday morning.

The Differents says it hopes to provide people with an integrated and cutting-edge approach in a scenic environment.

The facility also provides intensive outpatient, detox and residential care.

The 18,000 square foot facility sits on 3.5 acres with a goal of filling a rehab gap in the area.

"The vision is to bring recovery to Reno and hopefully widespread. There is a huge gap in the community as far as recovery goes. There's a lot of vice and there's not much help for it,” says Heather Taft, Executive Director.

The Differents has 10 beds available for cash pay and insurance with scholarships available.

