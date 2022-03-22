The Washoe County Detention Facility’s installation of a new inmate communications platform is seeing minor delays, which is extending a temporary visitation suspension for family members and friends of inmates.
The Detention Facility began the first phase of a communications system upgrade on Monday, March 14, 2022.
This phase was previously scheduled for completion on Sunday, March 20th; however, it is still underway. As a result, professional attorney visits are the only visits the Detention Facility can accommodate at this time.
Due to the unexpected extended technology suspension, Detention Facility management is providing inmates with two (2) free 15-minute telephone calls through March 27, 2022.
Inmates are still able to contact loved ones by telephone and email.
Further updates on inmate communication disruption will be provided to the public as additional improvements are made.
BACKGROUND:
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office awarded the new communications contract to Smart Communications in February. Smart Communications will provide an integrated inmate communication system which includes video visitation, phones, email, tablets, personal mail, and more.
Throughout March and April, Smart Communications will also install new telephones, tablets intranet systems, and mail systems. When complete, inmates will have access to video visits and receive all mail, digitally, through tablets – reducing the opportunity for contraband to make its way into the Detention Facility.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)