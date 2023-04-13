Leftover melting snow caused a home to collapse in the Truckee area in the Prosser Lake View neighborhood.
Truckee Fire, Truckee Police and the Truckee Building Department responded to this home on Wednesday.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
"We have seen a substantial amount of snow in the Greater Tahoe Area over winter and this is a reminder that we may be through the worst of the snow storms, but the snow loading continues to impact structures," Truckee Police say in a Facebook post.
Police give these warning signs that there may be too much snow on a roof, deck or structure:
* Doors or windows have become difficult to open
* Cracking in drywall
* Beam deflection (sagging)
* Walls or posts out of plumb
They say if you notice any of these warning signs, consider contacting a snow removal company, and consider the professional assessments that may need to take place following these storms.
Police say the Contractors’ Association of Truckee-Tahoe (CATT) has a database of local and reliable licensed contractors.
You can also visit the Town of Truckee's Building Department snow load web page for more information.
(Truckee Police contributed to this report.)